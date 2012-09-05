Sep 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.39 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.76 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/10/12) 35.00/36.25 07.14/07.40 07.37/07.63 2M(07/11/12) 65.75/67.25 07.04/07.20 07.37/07.53 3M(07/12/12) 96.50/98.00 06.92/07.03 07.35/07.46 6M(07/03/13) 182.50/184.50 06.58/06.66 07.32/07.39 1Y(09/09/13) 335.50/337.50 05.97/06.01 07.07/07.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.8950 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)