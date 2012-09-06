Sep 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.38 percent on Thursday compared with 7.39 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.19 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/10/12) 32.50/33.75 07.06/07.34 07.30/07.57 2M(15/11/12) 70.25/72.00 06.94/07.11 07.27/07.45 3M(10/12/12) 95.75/97.75 06.86/07.00 07.28/07.43 6M(11/03/13) 183.50/185.50 06.57/06.65 07.31/07.38 1Y(10/09/13) 333.25/335.25 05.95/05.99 07.05/07.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.9735 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)