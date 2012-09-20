Sep 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Thursday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.70 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/10/12) 31.50/32.75 06.83/07.10 07.05/07.32 2M(26/11/12) 63.25/64.75 06.74/06.90 07.05/07.21 3M(24/12/12) 89.75/91.25 06.63/06.74 07.01/07.12 6M(25/03/13) 171.75/173.75 06.34/06.41 07.03/07.10 1Y(24/09/13) 315.50/317.50 05.81/05.84 06.86/06.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3375 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)