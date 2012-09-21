Sep 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.90 percent on Friday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.65 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/10/12) 29.25/30.50 06.60/06.88 06.82/07.10 2M(26/11/12) 59.75/61.25 06.53/06.69 06.83/06.99 3M(26/12/12) 86.75/88.50 06.38/06.51 06.77/06.89 6M(25/03/13) 164.25/166.25 06.14/06.22 06.83/06.90 1Y(25/09/13) 305.25/307.25 05.66/05.70 06.72/06.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9055 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)