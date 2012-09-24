Sep 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.88 percent on Monday compared with 6.90 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.61 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/10/12) 31.25/32.75 06.49/06.80 06.71/07.02 2M(26/11/12) 57.75/59.50 06.48/06.68 06.79/06.98 3M(26/12/12) 84.25/86.00 06.34/06.47 06.72/06.85 6M(26/03/13) 161.75/163.75 06.12/06.20 06.80/06.88 1Y(26/09/13) 304.00/306.00 05.70/05.74 06.76/06.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2930 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)