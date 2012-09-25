Sep 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.89 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/10/12) 32.25/33.50 06.87/07.14 07.09/07.36 2M(27/11/12) 60.25/61.75 06.73/06.90 07.04/07.20 3M(27/12/12) 87.50/89.25 06.56/06.69 06.93/07.06 6M(28/03/13) 167.50/169.50 06.27/06.35 06.95/07.03 1Y(27/09/13) 312.75/314.75 05.84/05.88 06.89/06.93 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5340 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)