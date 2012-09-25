Sep 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on
Tuesday compared with 6.88 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.89 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(29/10/12) 32.25/33.50 06.87/07.14 07.09/07.36
2M(27/11/12) 60.25/61.75 06.73/06.90 07.04/07.20
3M(27/12/12) 87.50/89.25 06.56/06.69 06.93/07.06
6M(28/03/13) 167.50/169.50 06.27/06.35 06.95/07.03
1Y(27/09/13) 312.75/314.75 05.84/05.88 06.89/06.93
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5340 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
