Sep 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.09 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.87 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/10/12) 33.50/34.75 06.92/07.17 07.14/07.39 2M(30/11/12) 63.25/64.75 06.84/07.00 07.14/07.30 3M(31/12/12) 91.50/93.00 06.63/06.74 07.00/07.11 6M(28/03/13) 168.50/170.50 06.34/06.42 07.01/07.09 1Y(27/09/13) 314.50/316.50 05.89/05.92 06.93/06.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5785 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)