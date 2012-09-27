Sep 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.41 percent on Thursday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/11/12) 32.25/33.75 07.13/07.46 07.35/07.68 2M(03/12/12) 64.25/66.00 06.99/07.18 07.29/07.48 3M(02/01/13) 92.50/94.25 06.82/06.95 07.19/07.32 6M(02/04/13) 178.00/180.00 06.67/06.74 07.34/07.41 1Y(01/10/13) 320.75/322.75 06.02/06.06 07.07/07.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2550 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)