Sep 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Friday compared with 7.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/11/12) 33.75/35.25 07.08/07.40 07.30/07.62 2M(03/12/12) 61.25/62.75 06.95/07.13 07.25/07.42 3M(03/01/13) 89.75/91.50 06.76/06.89 07.13/07.26 6M(03/04/13) 172.25/174.25 06.56/06.63 07.22/07.30 1Y(03/10/13) 310.25/312.25 05.89/05.93 06.93/06.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.6970 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)