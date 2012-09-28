Sep 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on
Friday compared with 7.41 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.01 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(05/11/12) 33.75/35.25 07.08/07.40 07.30/07.62
2M(03/12/12) 61.25/62.75 06.95/07.13 07.25/07.42
3M(03/01/13) 89.75/91.50 06.76/06.89 07.13/07.26
6M(03/04/13) 172.25/174.25 06.56/06.63 07.22/07.30
1Y(03/10/13) 310.25/312.25 05.89/05.93 06.93/06.97
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.6970 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
