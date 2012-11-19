Nov 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.51 percent on Monday compared with 6.50 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.60 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/12/12) 30.75/32.00 06.81/07.08 07.02/07.29 2M(22/01/13) 60.50/62.00 06.48/06.64 06.74/06.90 3M(21/02/13) 85.50/87.25 06.17/06.30 06.49/06.62 6M(21/05/13) 160.50/162.50 05.89/05.96 06.44/06.51 1Y(21/11/13) 298.00/300.00 05.42/05.46 06.34/06.38 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9665 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)