Nov 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.56 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.67 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/12/12) 31.25/33.00 06.70/07.08 06.91/07.29 2M(23/01/13) 59.50/61.25 06.48/06.67 06.75/06.94 3M(25/02/13) 87.00/89.00 06.15/06.29 06.47/06.61 6M(23/05/13) 161.75/163.75 05.94/06.01 06.49/06.56 1Y(25/11/13) 302.00/304.00 05.47/05.51 06.39/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9100 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)