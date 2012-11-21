Nov 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/12/12) 30.50/31.75 06.51/06.77 06.72/06.98 2M(23/01/13) 58.00/59.50 06.29/06.45 06.55/06.71 3M(25/02/13) 85.25/87.00 06.00/06.12 06.32/06.44 6M(23/05/13) 158.50/160.50 05.79/05.86 06.34/06.41 1Y(25/11/13) 298.00/300.00 05.37/05.40 06.29/06.33 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.2025 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)