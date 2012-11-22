Nov 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.52 percent on Thursday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/12/12) 29.50/31.00 06.51/06.84 06.72/07.05 2M(28/01/13) 60.00/61.50 06.30/06.46 06.57/06.72 3M(26/02/13) 84.25/86.00 06.06/06.19 06.38/06.51 6M(28/05/13) 163.00/165.00 05.89/05.97 06.44/06.52 1Y(26/11/13) 301.75/303.75 05.47/05.51 06.39/06.43 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1575 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)