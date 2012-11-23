Nov 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.51 percent on Friday compared with 6.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.04 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/12/12) 29.75/31.00 06.54/06.81 06.75/07.03 2M(28/01/13) 59.50/60.75 06.33/06.46 06.59/06.73 3M(27/02/13) 84.50/86.25 06.06/06.18 06.38/06.50 6M(28/05/13) 162.50/164.50 05.89/05.96 06.44/06.51 1Y(27/11/13) 302.50/304.50 05.47/05.50 06.38/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3445 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)