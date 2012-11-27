Nov 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.52 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/12/12) 30.50/31.50 06.45/06.66 06.66/06.87 2M(31/01/13) 59.25/60.75 06.26/06.42 06.53/06.68 3M(28/02/13) 83.25/84.75 06.06/06.17 06.38/06.49 6M(31/05/13) 163.75/165.75 05.90/05.97 06.45/06.52 1Y(29/11/13) 304.75/306.75 05.49/05.52 06.41/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7045 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)