Nov 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.70 percent on Thursday compared with 6.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.11 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/01/13) 31.00/32.25 06.61/06.88 06.83/07.10 2M(04/02/13) 61.25/63.00 06.43/06.61 06.69/06.88 3M(04/03/13) 86.00/87.75 06.25/06.38 06.57/06.70 6M(03/06/13) 167.25/169.25 06.08/06.15 06.63/06.70 1Y(03/12/13) 311.25/313.25 05.64/05.67 06.56/06.60 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.2020 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)