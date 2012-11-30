Nov 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.77 percent on Friday compared with 6.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.88 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/01/13) 31.00/32.50 06.69/07.02 06.91/07.24 2M(04/02/13) 61.00/62.75 06.59/06.77 06.85/07.04 3M(04/03/13) 85.50/87.25 06.36/06.49 06.68/06.81 6M(04/06/13) 167.00/169.00 06.14/06.22 06.69/06.77 1Y(04/12/13) 310.50/312.50 05.69/05.73 06.62/06.65 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5265 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)