Dec 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.93 percent on Monday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.86 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/01/13) 33.75/35.00 06.84/07.10 07.06/07.31 2M(05/02/13) 62.00/63.50 06.69/06.85 06.95/07.12 3M(05/03/13) 87.50/89.00 06.50/06.62 06.82/06.94 6M(05/06/13) 171.50/173.50 06.30/06.38 06.85/06.93 1Y(05/12/13) 318.00/320.00 05.83/05.86 06.75/06.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.5610 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)