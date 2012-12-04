Dec 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.98 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/01/13) 33.00/34.50 06.85/07.16 07.07/07.38 2M(06/02/13) 62.75/64.25 06.72/06.88 06.99/07.15 3M(06/03/13) 89.00/90.50 06.57/06.68 06.89/07.00 6M(06/06/13) 174.25/176.25 06.36/06.43 06.91/06.98 1Y(06/12/13) 320.50/322.50 05.83/05.87 06.75/06.79 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9473 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)