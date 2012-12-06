Dec 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.13 percent on Thursday compared with 7.09 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/01/13) 32.50/33.50 07.03/07.24 07.24/07.46 2M(11/02/13) 63.75/65.25 06.78/06.94 07.05/07.21 3M(11/03/13) 90.00/91.50 06.63/06.74 06.95/07.06 6M(10/06/13) 176.75/178.75 06.51/06.58 07.06/07.13 1Y(10/12/13) 323.50/325.50 05.94/05.98 06.86/06.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4650 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)