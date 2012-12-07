Dec 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Friday compared with 7.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.91 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/01/13) 32.25/33.75 07.01/07.33 07.22/07.55 2M(11/02/13) 62.75/64.25 06.82/06.98 07.08/07.24 3M(11/03/13) 88.75/90.50 06.64/06.77 06.96/07.09 6M(11/06/13) 175.25/177.25 06.48/06.56 07.03/07.10 1Y(11/12/13) 321.00/323.00 05.92/05.96 06.84/06.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2018 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)