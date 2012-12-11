Dec 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.35 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.12 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/01/13) 34.50/35.75 07.24/07.51 07.46/07.72 2M(13/02/13) 64.50/66.50 06.99/07.21 07.25/07.47 3M(13/03/13) 92.50/94.50 06.91/07.06 07.23/07.38 6M(13/06/13) 182.50/184.50 06.74/06.81 07.28/07.35 1Y(13/12/13) 329.75/331.75 06.07/06.11 06.99/07.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3160 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)