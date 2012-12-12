Dec 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.30 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/01/13) 32.50/34.00 07.05/07.38 07.26/07.59 2M(14/02/13) 63.25/65.00 06.86/07.05 07.12/07.31 3M(14/03/13) 91.00/93.00 06.80/06.95 07.12/07.27 6M(14/06/13) 181.00/183.00 06.69/06.76 07.23/07.30 1Y(16/12/13) 329.50/331.50 06.04/06.07 06.95/06.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2725 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)