Dec 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.19 percent on Friday compared with 7.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/01/13) 35.00/36.50 07.03/07.33 07.24/07.54 2M(26/02/13) 63.75/65.25 06.81/06.97 07.07/07.23 3M(26/03/13) 91.75/93.50 06.75/06.88 07.07/07.20 6M(26/06/13) 180.75/182.75 06.58/06.65 07.11/07.19 1Y(26/12/13) 324.50/326.50 05.89/05.93 06.80/06.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.0860 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)