Dec 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.25 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.12 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/01/13) 34.00/35.50 07.28/07.60 07.50/07.82 2M(28/02/13) 65.00/66.50 06.96/07.12 07.22/07.38 3M(28/03/13) 93.75/95.25 06.92/07.03 07.24/07.35 6M(28/06/13) 182.00/184.00 06.64/06.71 07.18/07.25 1Y(30/12/13) 325.00/327.00 05.88/05.92 06.79/06.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9635 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The LIBOR Rates are as of 24 Dec 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)