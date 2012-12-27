Dec 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.26 percent on Thursday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/01/13) 33.75/34.75 07.25/07.46 07.46/07.68 2M(28/02/13) 62.00/63.00 06.99/07.11 07.25/07.37 3M(28/03/13) 90.75/92.50 06.94/07.08 07.26/07.40 6M(28/06/13) 179.00/181.00 06.65/06.73 07.19/07.26 1Y(31/12/13) 321.75/323.75 05.87/05.90 06.77/06.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8465 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)