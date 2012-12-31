Dec 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.12 percent on Monday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/02/13) 34.75/36.00 07.02/07.27 07.23/07.48 2M(04/03/13) 62.50/64.00 06.83/06.99 07.09/07.25 3M(02/04/13) 99.25/101.00 07.35/07.48 07.66/07.79 6M(02/07/13) 177.00/179.00 06.52/06.59 07.05/07.12 1Y(02/01/14) 316.00/318.00 05.77/05.81 06.67/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.7773 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)