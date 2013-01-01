Jan 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/02/13) 33.75/35.00 07.02/07.28 07.23/07.49 2M(04/03/13) 61.50/63.00 06.82/06.99 07.08/07.25 3M(03/04/13) 99.00/101.00 07.32/07.47 07.64/07.79 6M(03/07/13) 176.50/178.50 06.49/06.56 07.02/07.10 1Y(03/01/14) 315.25/317.25 05.75/05.79 06.65/06.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8320 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 31 Dec 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)