Jan 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.03 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.89 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/02/13) 32.50/33.50 07.04/07.25 07.25/07.46 2M(04/03/13) 59.75/61.25 06.80/06.97 07.06/07.23 3M(04/04/13) 96.50/98.50 07.20/07.34 07.51/07.66 6M(05/07/13) 174.25/176.25 06.43/06.50 06.95/07.03 1Y(06/01/14) 313.00/315.00 05.72/05.76 06.63/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3890 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)