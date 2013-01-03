Jan 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.02 percent on Thursday compared with 7.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.81 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/02/13) 31.50/32.75 06.82/07.09 07.03/07.30 2M(07/03/13) 59.25/60.75 06.74/06.91 06.99/07.16 3M(08/04/13) 96.75/98.75 07.13/07.28 07.45/07.59 6M(08/07/13) 174.25/176.25 06.42/06.50 06.95/07.02 1Y(07/01/14) 312.50/314.50 05.74/05.78 06.64/06.68 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.4153 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)