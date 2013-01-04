Jan 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.04 percent on Friday compared with 7.02 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.69 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/02/13) 31.50/32.50 06.76/06.98 06.97/07.19 2M(08/03/13) 59.50/61.00 06.71/06.88 06.97/07.14 3M(08/04/13) 96.00/97.75 07.10/07.23 07.41/07.54 6M(08/07/13) 175.25/177.25 06.44/06.52 06.97/07.04 1Y(08/01/14) 315.75/317.75 05.76/05.79 06.66/06.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8458 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)