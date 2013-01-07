Jan 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.01 percent on Monday compared with 7.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.89 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/02/13) 33.50/35.00 06.74/07.04 06.95/07.25 2M(11/03/13) 61.50/63.25 06.69/06.88 06.95/07.14 3M(09/04/13) 96.00/98.00 07.08/07.23 07.40/07.54 6M(09/07/13) 174.75/176.75 06.41/06.48 06.93/07.01 1Y(09/01/14) 315.50/317.50 05.74/05.78 06.63/06.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9780 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)