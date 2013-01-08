Jan 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.01 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/02/13) 33.50/34.75 06.91/07.16 07.12/07.38 2M(11/03/13) 61.75/63.50 06.79/06.98 07.05/07.24 3M(10/04/13) 96.75/98.50 07.09/07.22 07.41/07.53 6M(10/07/13) 176.00/178.00 06.41/06.49 06.94/07.01 1Y(10/01/14) 318.50/320.50 05.76/05.79 06.65/06.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3278 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)