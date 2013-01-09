Jan 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/02/13) 33.25/34.50 07.12/07.39 07.33/07.60 2M(11/03/13) 62.00/63.50 06.98/07.15 07.24/07.41 3M(12/04/13) 98.50/100.25 07.19/07.32 07.50/07.63 6M(11/07/13) 179.25/181.25 06.58/06.65 07.10/07.17 1Y(13/01/14) 325.25/327.25 05.89/05.92 06.78/06.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9625 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)