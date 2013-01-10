Jan 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.20 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.17 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.05 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(14/02/13) 33.00/34.25 07.11/07.38 07.32/07.59
2M(14/03/13) 62.00/63.50 07.02/07.19 07.28/07.45
3M(15/04/13) 98.75/100.50 07.25/07.38 07.57/07.69
6M(15/07/13) 180.00/182.00 06.61/06.68 07.13/07.20
1Y(15/01/14) 324.25/326.25 05.92/05.96 06.80/06.84
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6305 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
