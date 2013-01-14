Jan 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Monday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/13) 36.75/37.75 07.01/07.21 07.22/07.42 2M(18/03/13) 63.75/65.25 06.98/07.15 07.24/07.40 3M(16/04/13) 97.75/99.50 07.26/07.39 07.57/07.70 6M(16/07/13) 177.75/179.50 06.56/06.63 07.07/07.14 1Y(16/01/14) 323.00/325.00 05.91/05.95 06.79/06.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6355 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)