Jan 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.37 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/02/13) 35.75/37.00 07.21/07.46 07.42/07.67 2M(18/03/13) 63.50/65.25 07.17/07.36 07.42/07.62 3M(18/04/13) 100.50/102.50 07.43/07.58 07.75/07.90 6M(18/07/13) 184.50/186.50 06.79/06.86 07.30/07.37 1Y(21/01/14) 339.00/341.00 06.13/06.17 07.00/07.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)