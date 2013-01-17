Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.39 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/02/13) 33.25/34.25 07.16/07.38 07.37/07.59
2M(22/03/13) 63.25/64.50 07.16/07.30 07.42/07.56
3M(22/04/13) 99.50/101.50 07.38/07.53 07.70/07.85
6M(22/07/13) 184.50/186.50 06.81/06.88 07.32/07.39
1Y(22/01/14) 338.00/340.00 06.19/06.22 07.06/07.09
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6428 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
