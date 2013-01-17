Jan 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.39 percent on Thursday compared with 7.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/02/13) 33.25/34.25 07.16/07.38 07.37/07.59 2M(22/03/13) 63.25/64.50 07.16/07.30 07.42/07.56 3M(22/04/13) 99.50/101.50 07.38/07.53 07.70/07.85 6M(22/07/13) 184.50/186.50 06.81/06.88 07.32/07.39 1Y(22/01/14) 338.00/340.00 06.19/06.22 07.06/07.09 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6428 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)