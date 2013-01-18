Jan 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.41 percent on
Friday compared with 7.39 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.96 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/02/13) 32.75/34.00 07.15/07.42 07.36/07.63
2M(22/03/13) 62.75/64.25 07.20/07.37 07.45/07.62
3M(22/04/13) 98.75/100.50 07.42/07.56 07.74/07.87
6M(22/07/13) 182.75/184.75 06.83/06.91 07.34/07.41
1Y(22/01/14) 335.00/337.00 06.21/06.25 07.08/07.12
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.9465 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
