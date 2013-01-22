Jan 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.45 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/02/13) 34.00/35.00 07.25/07.46 07.46/07.67 2M(25/03/13) 63.75/65.25 07.25/07.42 07.50/07.67 3M(25/04/13) 99.00/100.75 07.42/07.55 07.73/07.86 6M(24/07/13) 182.25/184.25 06.87/06.94 07.37/07.45 1Y(24/01/14) 332.50/334.50 06.21/06.25 07.08/07.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5115 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)