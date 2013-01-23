Jan 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.46 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.12 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/13) 33.00/34.00 07.23/07.44 07.43/07.65 2M(28/03/13) 63.25/64.75 07.28/07.45 07.53/07.71 3M(29/04/13) 99.75/101.25 07.44/07.55 07.75/07.86 6M(29/07/13) 184.50/186.50 06.88/06.96 07.39/07.46 1Y(28/01/14) 334.25/336.25 06.22/06.25 07.09/07.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7710 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)