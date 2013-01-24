Jan 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Thursday compared with 7.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.69 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/13) 31.75/33.00 07.17/07.46 07.38/07.66 2M(28/03/13) 62.00/63.50 07.25/07.42 07.50/07.68 3M(29/04/13) 98.00/99.75 07.38/07.51 07.69/07.82 6M(29/07/13) 181.50/183.25 06.80/06.86 07.30/07.36 1Y(29/01/14) 330.00/332.00 06.13/06.17 06.99/07.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.8515 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)