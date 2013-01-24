Jan 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.46 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.69 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/02/13) 31.75/33.00 07.17/07.46 07.38/07.66
2M(28/03/13) 62.00/63.50 07.25/07.42 07.50/07.68
3M(29/04/13) 98.00/99.75 07.38/07.51 07.69/07.82
6M(29/07/13) 181.50/183.25 06.80/06.86 07.30/07.36
1Y(29/01/14) 330.00/332.00 06.13/06.17 06.99/07.02
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.8515 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
