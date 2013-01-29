Jan 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.51 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/02/13) 29.50/30.50 07.16/07.40 07.37/07.61 2M(28/03/13) 59.75/61.00 07.25/07.40 07.50/07.66 3M(30/04/13) 98.00/99.50 07.48/07.60 07.79/07.91 6M(31/07/13) 184.75/186.75 06.94/07.01 07.44/07.51 1Y(31/01/14) 339.50/341.50 06.32/06.36 07.18/07.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7015 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)