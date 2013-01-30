Jan 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.51 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.82 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(01/03/13) 30.00/31.00 07.30/07.54 07.51/07.75 2M(02/04/13) 69.75/71.25 07.92/08.09 08.17/08.34 3M(02/05/13) 99.50/101.00 07.53/07.65 07.84/07.95 6M(01/08/13) 187.00/189.00 07.04/07.11 07.54/07.61 1Y(03/02/14) 345.50/347.50 06.41/06.45 07.27/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.5678 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)