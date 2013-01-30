Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.60 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.39/6.54 3 YEARS 6.45/6.60 4 YEARS 6.55/6.70 5 YEARS 6.60/6.75 7 YEARS 6.45/6.75 10 YEARS 6.39/6.69 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 11 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)