Jan 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Thursday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.75 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/03/13) 29.25/30.25 07.16/07.40 07.36/07.60 2M(04/04/13) 68.25/69.75 07.92/08.10 08.18/08.35 3M(06/05/13) 100.00/101.25 07.53/07.62 07.83/07.93 6M(05/08/13) 187.50/189.25 07.06/07.12 07.55/07.61 1Y(04/02/14) 344.25/346.25 06.46/06.50 07.30/07.34 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2890 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)