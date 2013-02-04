Feb 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.81 percent on Monday compared with 7.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.82 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/03/13) 29.75/30.75 07.32/07.57 07.52/07.77 2M(08/04/13) 71.25/72.25 08.05/08.16 08.30/08.41 3M(06/05/13) 99.50/100.75 07.70/07.80 08.01/08.11 6M(06/08/13) 190.50/192.25 07.25/07.32 07.74/07.81 1Y(06/02/14) 352.75/354.75 06.66/06.70 07.49/07.53 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.9730 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)