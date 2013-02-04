BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.72 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.45/6.60 3 YEARS 6.53/6.72 4 YEARS 6.69/6.86 5 YEARS 6.71/6.89 7 YEARS 6.55/6.85 10 YEARS 6.45/6.75 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 11 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)