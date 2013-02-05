Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.79 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/03/13) 29.75/30.75 07.28/07.52 07.48/07.72 2M(08/04/13) 69.75/71.00 07.96/08.10 08.21/08.36 3M(07/05/13) 98.75/100.25 07.60/07.71 07.90/08.02 6M(07/08/13) 186.00/188.00 07.04/07.11 07.53/07.61 1Y(07/02/14) 343.50/345.50 06.45/06.48 07.28/07.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2945 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)