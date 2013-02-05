Feb 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.61 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.81 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.79 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/03/13) 29.75/30.75 07.28/07.52 07.48/07.72
2M(08/04/13) 69.75/71.00 07.96/08.10 08.21/08.36
3M(07/05/13) 98.75/100.25 07.60/07.71 07.90/08.02
6M(07/08/13) 186.00/188.00 07.04/07.11 07.53/07.61
1Y(07/02/14) 343.50/345.50 06.45/06.48 07.28/07.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2945 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
