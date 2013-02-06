Feb 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.81 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.80 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/03/13) 30.50/31.50 07.49/07.74 07.69/07.94 2M(08/04/13) 70.00/71.25 08.16/08.30 08.41/08.56 3M(08/05/13) 100.50/102.25 07.76/07.90 08.07/08.20 6M(08/08/13) 190.75/192.75 07.25/07.32 07.74/07.81 1Y(10/02/14) 352.75/354.75 06.61/06.65 07.44/07.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.0855 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)